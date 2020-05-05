Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as Govt imposes 70 pc "Special Corona Fees"

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi Government has imposed "Special Corona Fees" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor, which will be applicable from Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi Excise Commissioner has written to Delhi Police Commissioner stating, "Directions may be conveyed to field functionaries that liquor vends of four government corporations as per list finalised by them in pursuance to order of this department should be allowed to function from 9 AM to 6:30 PM."

The announcement came after government revenue has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Moreover, some people were seen flouting social distancing norms at the liquor shops which were opened in Delhi on Monday.

All liquor shops in the eastern range here were also shut for violation of the norms, said Delhi Police.

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. (ANI)

