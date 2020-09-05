Liquor mafia engages in stone-pelting at Police in Bihar, two arrested

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Firing by the state police took place against liquor mafia after the latter engaged in stone-pelting on the former in the area near R block rail tracks of Jakkanpur police station area of the capital Patna on Saturday.

"We had received information in the morning that liquor bottles were being offloaded from a train by some people. The police team reached there and were faced with stone-pelting from the people near the railway track," Patna SSP Upendra Sharma said.

"In the stone-pelting, one of our ASIs has sustained injuries. Two persons have been arrested in the matter. They have been charge-sheeted under law," he added.

After this incident, there is a tense situation in the whole area. In this incident, policemen were also injured, who were initially treated at PMCH in Patna. After initial treatment, policemen have been sent to a private hospital for treatment. (ANI)

