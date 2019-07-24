Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Prohibitory orders restraining the sale of liquor for 48 hours till July 25 has been withdrawn, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The restriction would, however, be lifted at 6 pm this evening.

On Tuesday, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in Bengaluru, which empowers a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate or an executive magistrate to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

"Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished," the Bengaluru top cop had said.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours after clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers outside an apartment on Race Course Road where two rebel Independent MLAs were allegedly lodged. (ANI)

