Liquor sales should not be allowed in Belgaum district: Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday informed that selling liquor should not be allowed in Belgaum district amid coronavirus lockdown.

His comment came after reports that Karnataka government may allow Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) to sell liquor in the district.

Jarkiholi said he will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on COVID-19 in Belgaum, he stressed,"It is important for those to find who attended the Tablighi religious meeting in Delhi who then visited their relatives which usually muslim brothers do, Therefore, the work of locating such persons must be carried out urgently."

He told the authorities that no such situation should arise.

According to country's health ministry data, Karnataka has so far detected 232 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

