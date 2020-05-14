Liquor seized in Baxur from MLA's car, 4 held

Baxur (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bihar Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with seizure of liquor bottles from a car owned by Buxar Sadar MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari.

Buxar Superintendant of Police Upendra Nath Sharma said that the seizer was held during search of vehicle at the Simri police station area. The police have registered a case against seven people including persons present in the car, MLA and two other persons.

On May 13, the MLA Tiwari said, "Ever since the lockdown began, my car was being used to distribute rations for the needy. Today also it had gone with ration supplies to be distributed in Jagdishpur. I'm surprised how my car reached the vicinity of Simri police station. I'm yet to speak with the workers who went to distribute the ration."

The MLA said he was in touch with the local administration and said necessary action should be taken in the incident. "Also, if there is a conspiracy against me then the government should take appropriate action on that," he said. (ANI)

