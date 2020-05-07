Liquor shops within 500m from containment zones will not be allowed to operate: Pune Collector

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said that liquor shops within 500-metre distance from containment zones will not be allowed to operate.

In another order, he stated that petrol pumps can serve petrol/diesel to everyone in non-containment zones without asking for police pass or IDs. The city Police has not allowed any vehicle movement within the city without valid passes issued by Police or without having ID of those involved in essential services.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Commissioner has revised the time for non-essential shops to remain open in non-containment zones in the city.

Now all shops (non-essentials included) in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation can remain open between 7 am to 7 pm outside containment zones. Earlier, they were allowed to remain open between 10 am to 6 pm.

For non-essential services, only five shops in a single lane are allowed to remain open as per earlier order, which will continue.

In all 69 micro containment zones, only shops related to essential services to remain open between 10 am to 2 pm. (ANI)

