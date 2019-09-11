Representative Image
Liquor smugglers attack cop in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): A police constable was attacked by a liquor smuggler and two others in North West Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday.
The other two accused were identified by the police as liquor smuggler's mother and sister.
All the three accused have been arrested by the police for attacking the constable and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the India Penal Code (IPC).
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

