Liquor turns costlier in Punjab as govt levies 'COVID Cess' on alcohol

Chandigarh [India], June 1 (ANI): Liquor prices will turn costlier in Punjab as the state government has decided to levy additional excise duty and an assessed fee ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 50 in lieu of 'COVID Cess' on alcohol with effect from June 1.

The amount collected will be utilised for COVID-19 related expenditure.

"We have decided to levy additional excise duty and assessed fee in lieu of 'COVID Cess' on liquor with effect from June 1. These would range from Rs 2 to Rs 50 depending on the type and size of the item. The amount collected will be utilised for COVID-19 related expenditure," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Singh announced immediate opening up of shops, including liquor from June 1 in the non-containment zones from 7 am to 7 pm subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Health Department, Punjab. (ANI)

