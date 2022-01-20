Liquor worth over 9 crore, 'ganja' of over Rs 14.31 crore seized in poll-bound UP; 4,164 weapons, 92 bombs also recovered by police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla on Wednesday said that 44,80,204 publicity materials have been removed from public and private places, liquor worth Rs 9.19 crore and 'ganja' worth Rs 14.31 crore has been seized in the state as part of measures to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct (MCC) for the upcoming assembly polls.

He said cash of over Rs 7.20 crore has been seized and 167 persons have been booked for violating MCC.

"Police department has recovered 4,164 arms, 4,357 cartridges, 214 explosives and 92 bombs so far," an official release said.

It said that "84 centres" where illegal weapons were being made have been seized by the police department in raids.

According to an official release, 33,19,558 publicity materials have been removed from public places and 11,60,646 from private places.

Shukla said 1,71,380 publicity materials have been removed from public places and 56,251 from private places in the last 24 hours. Action has also been taken in cases relating to wall writing and banners.

Shukla said that the model code of conduct has been implemented effectively in the state to conduct free, fair, peaceful, inclusive and safe voting.



In this context, action is being taken by the Police, Income Tax, Excise, Narcotics and other departments.

He said that so far 6,16,330 licensed weapons have been deposited with the police department and 250 licenses have been confiscated and 690 licenses have been cancelled.

The release said 167 people have been booked under various sections for violating the Model Code of Conduct, out of which FIRs have been registered against 24 people under different sections".

The Chief Electoral Officer also said that the Excise and Police Department has so far "seized 4,62,651 liters of liquor worth more than Rs 9.19 crore".

He said of Rs 7.20 crore cash recovered so far in the action of the police department, Rs 2.31 crore has been recovered on Wednesday.

Shukla said 5001 kg ganja worth Rs 14.31 crore has also been confiscated by the Narcotics and Police Department.

Apart from this, 37.207 kg of precious metals worth more than Rs 33.62 lakh have been recovered by the police department out of which 36 kg of precious metals worth Rs 23 lakh have been recovered today.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

