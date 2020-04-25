Lisbon court rejects Abu Salem's plea claiming violation of extradition conditions

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A Lisbon court has dismissed the petition filed by underworld don Abu Salem, also an accused in the Mumbai blast case, where he alleged that his extradition conditions were violated by India.

Rejecting Salem's petition, the court said that it lacks jurisdiction in the subject matter, the CBI officials said.

"The Lisbon Administrative Court Fifth Organic Unit has ruled that Lisbon administrative court lacks jurisdiction subject matter, as a subject matter relates to political and diplomatic nature and escapes the rule of judicial authority," the CBI officials said.

They said that the contention of the accused are not acts of administrative nature and instead acts of political and diplomatic nature falling under the international law and not under the administrative law.

Hence, the petition of the accused was dismissed by the Lisbon administrative court, officials said.

According to CBI officials, six charges were framed against Salem, which were not permitted in his extradition. Thereafter, he filed a special leave petition (SPL) in the Supreme Court of India in the matter.

"Vide its order dated September 10, 2010, it ruled that there has been no violation of rules of his speciality. Salem again approached the Supreme Court, which vide its judgement dated August 5, 2013, upheld that there has been no violation of rules of speciality," they added.

Thereafter, Abu Salem agitated the issue in the court in Portugal.

Thereafter, Abu Salem moved a petition in the Lisbon administrative Court fifth organic unit praying for his extradition to Portugal on the ground that principles of speciality were violated by the Republic of India as he was tried for few other cases though the extradition was specifically for the Bombay blast case, officials said. (ANI)

