Literary event held to mark European Day of Languages

New Delhi[India], Sep 27 (ANI) Long Night of LiteratureS, a literary event involving writers from European countries, was held here on Friday to mark the European Day of Languages.

Authors from Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey took part in the event, according to a release by the organisers.

It said that the format of the event encouraged the audience to listen to a number of writers through the course of the evening. Each author made short readings to rotating audience groups of 12-15 people in their native languages.

Afterwards the audience got the opportunity to interact with the author in English to discuss their work and literature on a broader scope.

One of the highlights of the evening was a virtual reality adaptation of Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" by artist Mika Johnson representing Germany.

The release said that those who attended the event were Martin Amanshauser, Austria; Ales Cermak,Czech Republic; Anne-Cathrine Riebnitzsky, Denmark; Emmi Itaranta, Finland; Judit Hidas, Hungary; Matteo Trevisani, Italy; Aifric Mac Aodha, Ireland; Clara Macedo Cabral, Portugal; Blanca Riestra, Spain and Dana Grigorcea, Switzerland.

It said that European Union Literature Prize winning authors present were Ciler Ilhan (Turkey), Jan Carson (Ireland) and Marta Dzido (Poland).

The event held at Instituto Cervantes, was organised by a group of European embassies. (ANI)

