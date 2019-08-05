Literature based on self-interest, lack of national values dangerous: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that literature based on self-interest and lack of national values is dangerous and leads to the downfall of society.

"Literature is the mirror of society; society takes inspiration from literature. Literature, which is based on self-interest and lack of national values, is dangerous and leads to the downfall of society," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Yogi Adityanath made these remarks while speaking at the award distribution ceremony of Hindustani Academy.

Talking about the relation between Hindi and folk languages, he said, "Hindi and folk languages are allies. Hindi gets its strength from folk literature."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister praised Tulsidas for his work Ramcharit Manas.

"During the medieval period when the country was going through the dark period of slavery, Saint Tulsidas created a new sense in the society by writing Ramcharit Manas," he reportedly said. (ANI)

