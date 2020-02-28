Little bit of tension but atmosphere peaceful: NCW chief after Jaffrabad visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, along with two other members, on Friday visited the violence-affected Jaffrabad area in North-East Delhi and interacted with the women there.

Sharma along with the delegation arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) office in North-East district to take stock of the incidents of assault against women during the violence in the area.

"There is a little bit of tension here. But on the whole, the atmosphere is peaceful. I will come again tomorrow," Sharma told ANI.

"We will try to fulfill the needs of the women and will arrange Ashrams and homes for them. So, we will meet other people tomorrow," she said.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation workers were seen cleaning roads at Kabir Nagar in Babarpur area ahead of Friday prayers.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that rocked northeast Delhi for the last few days. (ANI)

