Live fish medicine won't be distributed this year due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Bathini Harinath Goud, chief organiser of fish medicine, has announced that live fish medicine will not be distributed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and request people to not believe any fake news about our distribution.

Every year Bathini Harinath Goud and his family distribute fish medicine at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally area of Hyderabad, wherein lakhs of people from various states visit to consume fish medicine. This program is held with the help of the state government.

"Since the last 175 years, we have been distributing Fish Medicine to people who are suffering from respiratory problems. However, this time we have decided not to distribute fish medicine due to COVID-19 outbreak. We request people to not believe any fake news about our distribution," said Bathini Harinath Goud in a video.

The patients are made to gulp down live 'murrel' fish with a yellow herbal paste in its mouth, which is believed to provide relief to people who are suffering from respiratory problems. (ANI)

