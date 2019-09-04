Live-in relationships should not be encouraged: Rajasthan Human Rights Commission

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued an order stating live-in relationships should not be encouraged and the government has a duty to run an awareness campaign to protect women.

"It is imperative to stop the practice of live-in relationships, and it is the responsibility of the State and Central government to prohibit it," the Commission said.

It further said that the "concubine" life of a woman cannot be termed as a dignified life.

Justice Prakash Tatia, Chairman, Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission in the report quoted many Supreme Court judgements which ruled that a woman should be 22-years-old while a man should be 24-years-old to be in a live-in relationship. He said that marriages are considered a sacred relationship in all religions. (ANI)

