Livestreaming of Supreme Court order on freebies begins

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): In a historic first, the Supreme Court has on Friday begun live streaming of its order on political freebies.

The live streaming also marks outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana's last day.

The CJI retires today after a tenure of one year and four months.

Reportedly, the apex court hearings - and judgments - on some 20 cases will be streamed for the first time.

As per a top court notice, the proceedings of the Chief Justice's court, or the Ceremonial Bench, is live streamed through the NIC (National Informatics Centre) webcast portal.

The most important order is on a petition seeking the deregistration of political parties who offer freebies before elections.

Justice Ramana, born in an agrarian family on August 27, 1957, in Andhra Pradesh had enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He became a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000.

He later served as the acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

In 2013 he was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and in 2014 he became a judge in the Supreme Court. (ANI)