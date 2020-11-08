Living inspiration to BJP workers, countrymen: PM Modi on Advani's birthday

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of his birthday at the latter's residence on Sunday. He also lauded the veteran leader's role in taking the party to the masses and being a 'living inspiration' to BJP workers and the countrymen.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda were also present to wish the veteran party leader who turned 93 today.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said that LK Advani played a significant role in taking the party to the masses and is a 'living inspiration' to BJP workers and the countrymen.

"Many congratulations to Shri LK Advani Ji, who played an important role in the development of the country and also took the party to the masses. He is a direct inspiration to millions of party workers as well as countrymen. I pray for his long life and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Crediting the senior BJP leader for the expansion of the party's nationalistic ideology, Amit Shah extended his good wishes on Advani's birthday.

"Advani Ji not only contributed to the development of the country by his hard work and selfless service but also played a major role in the expansion of BJP's nationalist ideology. I wish him all the best on his birthday and wish him good health and longevity," Amit Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi)

Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda also prayed for the senior leader's long and healthy life.

"Hearty congratulations to the honourable LK Advani Ji, former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, for his dedication and principles in politics. I pray to God for your health and longevity," Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

LK Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India. (ANI)