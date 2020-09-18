LJP felicitates Bihar man who carved out 5 km canal in 30 years

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) felicitated a man, who carved out a five kilometre-long canal to irrigate parched fields in Gaya.

Loungi Manjhi, a resident of Banke Bazaar in Gaya district, said he carved out the canal in 30 years.

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi said, "I did not build the canal for a reward. I had to build this to conserve rainwater and make water accessible to people, especially for farmers in the village."



LJP leader Arvind Singh, who had come to felicitate Manjhi, said, "Even as he is not much qualified, he made the canal like a professional. We are thankful to him."

"In Delhi, party president Ram Vilas Paswan had asked us to come here and felicitate Manjhi. We have also given him a reward amount of Rs 51,000," Singh said.

"I will also urge my party to build a godown after Manjhi's name and build a concrete road here," he added. (ANI)

