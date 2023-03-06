LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan meets TN Guv amid rumoured attacks on Bihar migrants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The meeting came in the bakdrop of panic sweeping the state's migrant labourers from Bihar amid rumours of attacks.

Paswan also interacted with migrant labourers from Bihar amid rumours of targeted attacks.

"Today, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party @iChiragPaswan met Bihari labourers living in Tamil Nadu and assured them of all possible help against the atrocities being committed against them," the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said in a tweet.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Tiruppur administration of Tamil Nadu conducted a meeting with representatives of business and industry associations and migrant labourers amid the alleged attacks.

KM Subramanian of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association sought to allay fears of the state's migrant workforce, saying their relations with the locals have always been good and continues to be so even in the wake of the rumoured attacks.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Association in Tamil Nadu also held a meeting with migrant workers based in Chennai, on Monday.

"I am safe here. The videos (of alleged attacks) being circulated on social media are fake. My family has been concerned about my safety since rumours of attacks started doing the rounds. I reassured them about my safety," Santosh Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar told ANI.

Panic gripped the state's migrant workers after several videos of purported attacks were widely circulated on social media.

The state of anxiety and panic only gained ground after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 2 voiced his concerns over the rumoured attacks and directed officials concerned to take up the matter with their counterparts in the southern state.

Panic in the wake of the rumoured attacks affected the medium and small industries of Tamil Nadu, as the migrant workers that they rely on largely stayed off work fearing for their safety.

Taking note of the panic pervading the state's migrant workforce, Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, released a statement saying that videos doing the rounds of the social media were "false" and "mischievous".

"Somebody in Bihar posted false and mischievous videos saying migrant workers were attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two such videos were posted. Both are false as these incidents happened at an earlier date in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. One was a clash between two groups of migrant workers from Bihar while another was from a clash between two local residents in Coimbatore," the top cop said.

The DGP also said those behind this "rumour-driven panic" will not be spared. (ANI)