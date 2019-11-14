LJP releases second list of 5 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

According to the statement released by party secretary-general Abdul Khaliq, candidates Birendra Pradhan will contest from Jarmundi constituency, Bablu Sagar Munda from Barkagaon, Sailendranath Dwiwedi from Sindri, Kedar Paswan from Jamua and Naim Ansari from Ramgarh.

Newly-appointed party president Chirag Paswan had on Tuesday announced that the LJP will only be contesting the upcoming elections in the state on 50 seats.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)