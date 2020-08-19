LJP was the first to demand CBI's intervention in Sushant's death case: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of handing over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader also said it was his party, which had first raised the demand for a CBI investigation in this case.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's decision to hand over the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death to CBI. Seeing his family's sentiments and the carelessness in investigations, the LJP was the first one to demand an investigation by the CBI in the case," Paswan's tweet read (roughly translated in English from Hindi).

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

