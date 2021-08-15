LK Advani greets people on Independence Day, says respect for diversity essence of Indian democracy

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Veteran Bhartiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday extended his greetings to people on 75th Independence Day, stating that the essence of India's democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression and people should collectively strive to strengthen it.

In a message on the eve of Independence Day, the former Deputy Prime Minister said India had blossomed into a strong, prosperous and robust nation over the last 75 years.

"It has been my strong belief that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. It is that has contributed to India being a successful democracy. Hence it is my sincere desire that all of us should collectively strive in strengthening this important democratic ingredient," he said.

Advani recalled his school days in 1930s and said the only prayer they had was to see the country liberated from foreign bondage.

"This occasion brings to me vivid memories of my own school days in the 1930s, when the only prayer and dream we had, was to see our country liberated from foreign bondage and move rapidly towards 'Param Vaibhav'- The Pinnacle of Glory."



He said the triumph of independence was accompanied by the tragedy of partition.

"Having been a victim of the event myself, I painfully recall the physical and emotional trauma this tragedy caused to the displaced people on both sides of the border," he said.

"It has been 75 years since and over the years, India has blossomed into a strong, prosperous and robust nation despite its many challenges. India's global profile has risen remarkably, the world is looking to our country for leadership in overcoming many pressing challenges - from accelerating the global economy to meeting the climate change obligations. I am happy to see a wave of national pride and self-confidence among Indians of all walks of life," Advani said.

Advani said he was also grateful that life gave him an opportunity to devote his life in service of the nation in the post-Independence era and make his contribution through Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) "that was co-founded in association with some of the most dedicated and selfless patriots".

"The theme of this Independence Day is 'Nation First, Always First'. I feel this echoes with the guiding principle of my own life and the BJP- 'Nation First, Party Next, Self last'",he said. (ANI)

