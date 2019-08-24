Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani paid tributes to Arun jaitley on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani paid tributes to Arun jaitley on Saturday. Photo/ANI

LK Advani pays floral tribute to Arun Jaitley

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today after a prolonged illness.
The BJP patriarch was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani to pay floral tribute to Jaitley at his residence in Delhi's Kailash Colony.
Earlier in the day, Advani expressed grief over the demise of Jaitley, describing him as a food lover who never failed to recommend good restaurants.
"As a person, Arunji will be remembered as a soft-spoken, erudite and warm-hearted person. A food lover, he never failed to recommend good restaurants to me," he said in a statement.
Advani said that Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian and a great administrator, besides being a big luminary in the legal arena.
"A dedicated party worker for decades, he was someone who was inducted into the BJP core team when I was Party President and he soon rose to become one of the most prominent leaders of the party," he said.
"Arun ji was known and respected for his sharp, analytical mind and everyone in the BJP always depended on him for finding solutions to complex issues," the veteran leader stressed.
The former finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.
Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Protocol for induction of former international players: BCCI...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the date for sending of intimation for induction of former players as voting members of the state/member associations till August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Block Development Council elections to be held soon in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir very soon as the preparations for the polls are underway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST

Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle falls in river

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): One person died and three others got injured after a vehicle fell in a river in Kanjyoti in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:38 IST

Arun Jaitley was an institution in himself: Ram Madhav

Hyderabad [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav on Saturday said that late union minister Arun Jaitley was not only a politician but also an institution in himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Ramdev condoles Jaitley's death, says country lost a great leader

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday said the country has lost a great leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Action against terrorists to continue in J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Army Wives Welfare Association Day celebrated at Nagrota military station

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day was celebrated on Friday at Nagrota military station here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:03 IST

True democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader: Yogi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tribute to Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS here on Saturday termed him as "a true democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader."

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:02 IST

Manmohan, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid their tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:55 IST

We were detained unconstitutionally at Srinagar airport:...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Opposition leaders, who had flown to take stock of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturdy, alleged that they were detained at the airport in Srinagar in an 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:45 IST

One held for stalking a minor girl in Goa

Tiswadi (Goa) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A 39-year-old man was arrested here for stalking a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:42 IST

Oppn delegation sent back from Srinagar airport protests...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Raising objections over their "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" detention at the Srinagar airport, a 12-member delegation including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to the Budgam District Magistrate for being denied permission to travel

Read More
iocl