Local leader shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A local leader was allegedly shot dead near a park in Mandawali area here on Wednesday, police said.

"A PCR call was received at around 7:30 am that one person has been shot at near a park in Mandawali Police Station area. The victim was rushed to Max Patparganj hospital and was declared brought dead," police said.

The victim was identified as Rahul Nagar aka Bhuru. He had four gunshot wounds.

Police said that he had criminal cases registered against him at Mandawali police station. He was also a local leader who was once a candidate for Municipal Corporation.

A murder case has been registered and investigation has started. Primarily, it appears an incident of mutual rivalry. The victim was also attacked in November last year. (ANI)

