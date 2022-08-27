Local residents inform Maharashtra Chief Minister about traffic problems when his convoy gets stuck

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Local residents informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about traffic problems they face when the CM's convoy was stuck in traffic after a truck and a car broke down blocking the highway near Chandani Chowk in Pune on Friday evening.

Personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police traffic department rushed to the spot and helped the chief minister's convoy pass through the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anand Bhoite said the chief minister was on his way to Satara.

"Due to a Car and truck broke down on Pune Bangalore highway yesterday around 8 pm at Chandani chowk junction Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy got stuck in traffic for 15 min. We immediately rushed to the spot and helped the convoy pass through," Anand Bhoite said.



Locals complained to CM about the traffic issue on the spot.

"As he was moving slowly due to traffic, some people standing on service roads approached him and apprised him of the daily traffic issues due to the ongoing road work," he further said.

Shinde then called officials concerned with the civic body and the NHAI and asked them to address the issue.

Currently, a ring road construction work is underway at Chandani Chowk causing daily traffic during peak hours. (ANI)

