Local SP leader shot dead in UP's Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Muhammadabad on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as former village headman Bijli Yadav.

The assailants attacked him when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

The case is being registered.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)