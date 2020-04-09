Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Security forces here have arrested one local terrorist from the Chandusa area of Baramulla district.
The terrorist was arrested on Wednesday and one AK-47 and two magazines have been recovered by the forces.
More details are currently awaited.
This comes after Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Sajad Nawab Dar was neutralised in an encounter in Sopore, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Wednesday. (ANI)
Local terrorist arrested in J-K's Baramulla district
ANI | Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:40 IST
