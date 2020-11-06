Local terrorist surrenders during encounter with security forces in J-K's Pampore

Pulwama (Jammu and Srinagar) [India], November 6 (ANI): A local terrorist surrendered during an encounter with the security forces in the Lalpora village of Pampore in Pulwama district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"One local terrorist surrendered during the Pampore encounter. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said.

The encounter broke out in the Lalpora area of Pampore, yesterday.

During a cordon and search operation (CASO) last night, terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel after being tracked and two unknown people were injured in the firing, police said.

In the same encounter, one terrorist was gunned down by the security personnel earlier today. (ANI)