Local urban areas of Odisha gear up for Swachh Survekshan 2020

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): For the first time, Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (SS League 2020) has been introduced with the objective of sustaining the on-ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance when it comes to cleanliness in local urban bodies of Odisha.

The monitoring in local urban areas includes solid waste management, liquid waste management, plastic waste management, among others in a timely and innovative manner. The survey aims to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in.

Additionally, the survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens, towards creating cleaner cities and towns.

SS League 2020 is being conducted in 3 quarters from April to June, July to September and October to December. The performance of cities in SS League 2020 is crucial to their ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2020 due to the 2 per cent weightage of the quarterly assessments to be included in the annual survey scheduled to commence from January 4 and continue till January 31.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has taken proactive steps in this direction and undertaken many activities. In order to tune the personnel of Urban local bodies (ULBs), on different aspects of Swachh Survekshan 2020, a regional workshop was organised at the state level in Bhubaneswar.

Swachh Survekshan toolkits and other required handouts were distributed among participants to enable them to refer the points and use it as ready beckoner. Since Swachh Survekshan requires voluminous data uploading on a regular basis, a one-day orientation programme was organized for the sanitation experts and MIS programmers at the State level.

As per the plan, all the 114 urban local bodies of Odisha have undertaken various initiatives as preparedness measures for Swachh Survekshan 2020. Meeting with the different stakeholders has been organised at the ULB level to sensitize them regarding Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Massive awareness drives have been conducted in urban areas to ensure better participation of citizens in Swachh Survekshan 2020. Urban local bodies are generating mass awareness through distribution of leaflets, wall paintings, rallies, competitions, street plays, hoardings, mascot, focus group discussions etc. 'Swachh Sathis" nominated from women Self Help Groups are acting as the key player to drive the movement and are entrusted with the responsibility of generating awareness during their household by visiting each and every household in the assigned wards.

This exercise is an endeavour not only to generate awareness on Swachh Survekshan 2020 but also a bold step to make Odisha, Swachh Odisha Sustha Odisha'. (ANI)

