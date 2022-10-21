Locals all set to welcome PM Modi at last village on Indo-Tibetan border in Uttarakhand's Mana

By Nishant Ketu

Mana (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): With all in readiness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath, Badrinath on Friday, the locals of the last Indian village at the Uttarakhand Indo-Tibetan border, Mana have expressed hope for the development of the region to find fresh legs along with renewed employment opportunities.

PM Modi will visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on Friday to launch several developmental projects.

The locals in the last village of this region of the country, Mana expressed their ecstasy regarding the Prime Minister's visit to the region where he will also address a public meeting.

During this, Vibrant Village Project will also be started. The people will give the Prime Minister a traditional welcome.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Anandi Parmar, a villager said, "The Prime Minister is coming. We are feeling very good. There're unemployed youths here and PM should do something for them. We will welcome him. It is our fortune that he is coming."



"It is a matter of pride that PM Modi is visiting this place. His arrival will give a boost to the development of this place. There is a problem of unemployment in the village, the youth have got an education, still, they are unemployed or are doing small private jobs. People migrate from this place during winter. The administration needs to concentrate on this village for six months and a lot of things can change here," she added.

Other villagers are also looking at the Prime Minister's visit as a golden opportunity. They believe that PM Modi has shown interest in the area since his initial days in politics.



"PM Modi has paid regular visits to the area during his chief ministership and also since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. PM adopted 27 villages here and it started with Mana. PM promoted Uttarakhand and has become its brand ambassador, There can be no bigger fortune of this village that he is coming here," another villager, Gurmain Singh said.



Villagers believe that woollen clothes are mainly made in Mana.

"There is a need to take it further and provide a market so that Mana's identity can be established across the country. It is expected that with the arrival of Prime Minister Modi, this position will also be achieved one day," one of the villagers, Bachan Singh Parmar said.



Blessed with exceptional beauty, this part of the country region is a place which attracts tourists from far-off places.

"A lot of tourists have come this year. It has been a good year. PM Modi is coming here as well. He will develop this place. We are very happy," another villager said.



The devotees who visited this place from Latvia, a European country, hailed the beauty of the region and said that the spiritual atmosphere of the place filled their minds with peace.

"The atmosphere in this region is different. After Kedarnath, we visited Shri Badrinath. The spiritual atmosphere in this area fills peace in the mind. That's why we come here again and again. We will also share this experience with our friends when we return to our country. At the same time, it feels even better when we come to Mana. The people here are also friendly and this village is also very beautiful. We have heard that China's border is close to here. So this is a very important place," one of the religious tourists, Guntars said.



"I teach Yoga. I want to say that there are so many Indians who are deep in Yoga and Vedic science. We have very close roots in Asian knowledge. We are blessed to be here," said another tourist, Sandra.

Notably, Mana is the last village of the country in this region, where the population is about 10,000. Devotees who visit Badrinath Dham definitely come here. Also, due to its close proximity to the Chinese border, it also has strategic importance. In such a situation, due to this visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development works of the area is likely to catch the pace. (ANI)

