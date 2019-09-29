Locals bid tearful adieu to Lt Col Parmar

Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Locals bid a tearful adieu to the Lieutenant Colonel Rajneesh Parmar during his last rites here on Sunday. The Indian Army officer lost his life in a helicopter crash in Bhutan on Friday. Parmar was accorded full state honour during his cremation.

Wrapped in tri-colour, Parmar's body was brought to his native place here on Sunday by the Indian Army. Army officials, state government representatives and locals were seen consoling the family members who were seemingly inconsolable.

"It is a very sad incident. I pray to God to give strength to the family members," said the state government representative.

A local villager said: "We are mournful but we are also proud of his services to the nation".

Indian Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Yongphulla in Bhutan on Friday killing both its pilots including a Bhutanese Army Captain.

The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongfulla (Bhutan) when it crashed near Yongphulla at about 1 pm, Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

Cheetahs are 1960 vintage planes which have been in the Indian Army for the last over 40 years and several attempts to replace them have failed due to one reason or the other. (ANI)

