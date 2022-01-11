Locals block traffic after 2 persons shot dead by unidentified assailant in Manipur

Imphal West (Manipur) [India], January 11 (ANI): Locals blocked the traffic movement at Mayai Lambi road on Monday after two persons were shot dead by an unidentified assailant at Samurou Awang Leikai in the Imphal West district in Manipur ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections, police informed.

According to information received by police, the deceased has been identified as Abu jar John and Rishikanta, residents of Imphal West district and they were the associates of Manipur Agriculture Minister Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

Police informed that both the victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but later, succumbed to their injuries on Sunday.

Demanding justice for the deceased, a Joint Action Committee was formed in an emergency meeting at the complex of New Young Sporting Club, Shamurou in Imphal West district on Monday.

The Joint Action Committee unanimously resolved that it will not accept the bodies until the relevant source of killing is furnished proactively.



Further, the Committee demanded Chief Minister N Biren Singh open a police outpost at a feasible area in Shamurou Municipal Council and modern technological devices like CCTV to prevent such crimes in the future.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also condemned the killing of two persons while visiting the victims' families on Monday morning.

"We do not know the reason behind these killings. Elections can be the reason behind these killings. The government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested," the CM added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

