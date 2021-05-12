Locals defy COVID norms at Hyderabad's Charminar area for Eid shopping

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Several people flouted COVID norms while shopping for Eid at the markets of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

From Charminar to Madina, all the bazaars in the city remained jam packed on Tuesday after the government announced a statewide lockdown starting from Wednesday. People were seen shopping without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana has imposed a 10-day statewide lockdown from Wednesday.

"The State cabinet has decided to impose lockdown in the State from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for ten days. However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 AM daily. The Cabinet also decided to invite Global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine", informed a release by Telangana CMO.

There will be relaxation for the needs of the people from 6 am to 10 am every day. All types of shops will be open for only 4 hours.

Telangana reported 4,801 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state public health and family welfare department. As many as 7,430 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of cOVID cases in Telangana stands at 60,136. (ANI)