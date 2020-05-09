Locals demand relocation of LG Polymers after gas leak

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): A group of residents of RR Venkatapuram on Saturday protested at the LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam demanding relocation of the chemical plant.

On May 7, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant, claiming 11 lives.

The police had a tough time handling the furious people who were demanding the arrest of those responsible for the incident.

People gathered at the plant site and raised slogans, saying "we want justice." An FIR against the company was registered on Friday.

After the accident, the company in a statement had said that it has mobilized its technical teams to work with the investigating authorities, adding that its top priority is to work closely with the local government and ensure medical help to the affected people.

"As a global company we hold international environment and safety standards with the highest regard and will do our best to cooperate with the authorities to ensure there is no further recurrence," it said in the statement. (ANI)

