Locals demolish house of rape accused in MP's Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Locals on Saturday demolished the house of an alleged rape accused in Naugaon area of Dhar district.

Additional District Magistrate Satyanarayan said the house was an illegal structure.

"After the incident, locals were demanding that his house be demolished. In our probe, we found that it was an illegal structure," Satynaryan told ANI.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused after registering the rape case. (ANI)

