Locals excited to see Rs 200 cr marriage in Auli

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full-swing in Auli which is set to see one of the most expensive marriages in the country, speculated to worth Rs 200 crore.

The nuptials of two of the members of the South Africa based controversial NRI Gupta family will take place here and locals are excited about it.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, will take place in Auli from June 18 to 20 while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank will be held from June 20 to 22.

"We are fortunate that the marriage is taking place here, it will increase the prospect of tourism in the state," said a local.

"People want to see Rs 200 crore marriage in which the guest will arrive in helicopters. Film actor and actress will also arrive," said another man.

Choppers have been hired to ferry the guests, which will include politicians, business leaders, Bollywood stars as well as other dignitaries.

Almost all the hotels and resorts have been booked and flowers are being imported from Switzerland for the high-profile marriage. (ANI)

