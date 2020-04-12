Locals gather near graveyard in Ranchi opposing burial of COVID-19 victim

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Locals gathered in large numbers near Ratu Road Graveyard in Ranchi on Sunday amid the lockdown, allegedly opposing the burial of a coronavirus positive patient who passed away earlier in the day at a hospital here.

Earlier the administration attempted to bury the body at Bariatu graveyard but were prevented from doing so by locals, police said.

Ajit Peter Dung, Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI that, "We assured people that no COVID-19 patient will be brought here, still they protested and did not follow lockdown norms. We have also closed all the gates of the graveyard. If they continue to create ruckus an FIR will be filed against violators."

He continued saying that a decision will be taken regarding the burial of the body.

The deceased belonged to Hind Pirhi area of the town from where eight positive COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. He died this morning in the isolation ward of RIMS.

An agitated resident said, "Deceased family members did not get the body then how did the authorities receive the body? The burial should not be allowed."

So far, 17 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Jharkhand, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

