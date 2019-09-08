Locals hail development projects being carried out by Centre in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): People residing in the backward border areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are beaming with joy after witnessing a new change as several development projects are being carried out by the Centre in full swing.

Recently, a Government Degree College in Doongi area was inaugurated with an aim to provide better quality education to the youth of the region. Earlier, they were deprived of such a needed facility and were forced to go to far-flung areas.

The college was Rajouri District Development Commissioner JH Mohammad Aijaz Asad (IAS) in presence of special secretary to government higher education department CH Rashid Azam Inqlabi.

Meanwhile, the construction of new roads and bridges in the district has paved a way for improving the connectivity of Doongi villages and others.



Speaking to ANI, a local from Rajouri district said, "All kind of development is taking place here. We are getting proper road connectivity. Earlier, when there were no roads and people used to walk miles but today we have access to public vehicles. Students are now daily coming to schools as a new bridge has been constructed over Nallahas which has resolved their problems of commuting."

A mid-day meal scheme is also being run by the central government in Government Middle School in Jatote area, a local informed.

A panchayat member named Liaqat Ali said, "Proper access to water, light, electricity and bridges are being provided to us. Earlier, it used to take 4 to 5 hours to reach the road from our village. New schools and colleges are being constructed to give proper education facilities to children."

"As borders areas like Jatot and Charas are backward, various development projects sanctioned by the Centre giving a new ray of hope to people. We want every village to be a new modern village," another Panchayat member said.



Apprising more about development in the border areas, Rajouri District Development Commissioner Asad said, "Since 1947 it was for the first time that Centre sanctioned bunker projects. Several projects especially constructions of bunkers and roads are given priority in border areas like Nowshera and Majakot."

These developments come at a time when the central government has been emphasising more on bringing development in Jammu and Kashmir aftermath the revocation of Article 370.

Security was beefed up in the region after the abrogation of Article 370and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

