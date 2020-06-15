Locals in Bihar's Sitamarhi express shock, dismay over firing by Nepal security personnel

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): Days after one person was killed in firing on the India-Nepal border, horrified locals here expressed shock and dismay over the incident and the behaviour of Nepal security personnel.

Several residents of Jankinagar, whom ANI spoke to termed the incident as unfortunate.

A person who identified himself as Ajit Kumar said he was perplexed as to why Nepal Police behaved that way.

"There was no problem earlier. We don't understand what happened to Nepal Police that day. The firing is unfortunate. If this continues, how will people in the border area live?" he questioned.

Kumar stated that such an incident has taken place for the first time.

"People from here go to work there in fields and vice versa. This has happened for the first time. 80 per cent people here are married in Nepal," he said.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Kumar said: "Nepal government should be ashamed."

Another person, named Nitish Kumar, said several hundred people gathered after the incident there.

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday on the India-Nepal border when one person was killed after Nepal security personnel opened fire on them.

Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near the India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi district of Bihar on Friday after being released by them. (ANI)

