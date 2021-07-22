Locals in J-K's Udhampur celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, offer namaz at homes amid COVID

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): People in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir stayed indoors to offer namaz and celebrate Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday, as religious and festive gatherings remain prohibited in the city to combat COVID-19.

People offered 'namaz' at their homes following all COVID-19 norms and guidelines.

The day lacked usual hustle-bustle and festivity as markets remained less crowded and most of the locals refrained from thronging the mosques to keep themselves safe from the virus.



People, who stepped out of their homes on Bakrid, followed all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks as well as maintaining social distancing.

Hajji Gulam Rasool Nawazi, a resident of Udhampur said, "We celebrated Eid at home as per the COVID protocol. We follow all norms and guidelines set by the administration."

"On this auspicious occasion, we pray for those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the peace and brotherhood in our country," another local said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of the greater good," PM Modi said in a tweet.



Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar.



Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah. (ANI)

