Locals in Ladakh welcome Centre's decision to form committe to protect UT's unique culture

Ladakh [India], January 4 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday decided to constitute a high-level committee led by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to protect the unique culture and language of Ladakh.

The people of the Union Territory of Ladakh welcomed the administration's decision to set up the high-powered committee, aiming to preserve the region's unique culture and language.

According to the locals, this decision is another important step towards the development of the region. According to the local people, they have been demanding concrete measures to protect the unique culture and language of the region for a long time.

According to the decree, "This committee was constituted to consider measures for the preservation of the unique culture and language of the region and considering its geographical location and its strategic importance.

The committee will also discuss measures to ensure land and employment security for the people of Ladakh, the decree added. It will also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region to empower the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh and Kargil.



The local people hailed the decision of the administration as an important step towards the development of the region.

Earlier in December 2022, Ladakh got its first Geographical Indication (GI) tag, for the apricot variety 'Raktsey Karpo' grown in the region.

Reacting to the development, Sham Fruit and Vegetables Growers Marketing Society General Secretary Sakrama Tokdan said, "Apricot is the biggest fruit of Ladakh and its growth is a factor in the economy of the region."

It should be noted that among the nine fruits grown in Ladakh, Raktsey Karpo Apricot is widely cultivated in both Leh and Kargil districts.

Apricots are also being promoted under One District One Product for Kargil. The GI tag has been promoted by the central government following a series of export promotion programs under the Ladakh apricot brand by the Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Authority. (ANI)

