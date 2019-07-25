Locals in this MP village cross crocodile-inhabited river on boat made of plastic barrels

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Locals in Damdam village of Mandsaur are forced to cross a river here on a makeshift boat made of plastic barrels as a bridge is yet to be constructed.

Residents of Damdam village have pressed for a bridge citing a risk to their lives as the river, they claim, is home to crocodiles.

"There is no bridge to cross the river. We know that there are crocodiles in the river. We demand that a bridge is constructed as soon as possible," a local told ANI.

"There are times when we have to swim across the river. We use boats made of plastic barrels to cross the river. There are crocodiles in the river, there are incidents when our livestock was attacked and killed by them," he added.

Another local claimed, "Politicians ask for our votes, promise us a bridge but no one has done anything yet. To cross this river in the monsoon season is very dangerous."

Mandsaur District Collector Manoj Pushp said the matter has been taken into cognizance.

"Road is there but it takes a long time for villagers. We have asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zila Panchayat to do the construction work of the bridge and if they do not have the sanction for the project then get it done," he added. (ANI)

