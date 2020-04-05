Locals in UP's Moradabad buy Diyas after PM's '9 PM- 9 Mins' appeal

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): People in Moradabad were seeing buying diyas (earthen lamps) to light them at 9 PM today following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.

Neeraj Kumari, a resident of Moradabad said: "We are buying diyas since the Prime Minister has appealed to light diyas for nine minutes from 9 PM today. I have bought diyas as they are better than candles."

Kamla, who was selling diyas in the area said that several people has visited her shop today.

"Modi ji has asked people to light diyas, candles and mobile flashlight. But if the people light diyas then we will also be able to make some money," she said.

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. (ANI)

