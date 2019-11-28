Locals of Jharkhand village allege presence of fluoride in drinking water causing physical disabilities

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Locals of Chukru village here in the district claim that the presence of fluoride in drinking water is causing physical disabilities among the residents.

Rajeshwar Pal, a villager said, "the contaminated water damages our bones and teeth. Many young people have lost their lives".

"We are facing this issue for the last 25 years. Nobody in the village is above 50-year-old. I am 69-year-old and I am the oldest person here. The government suggests us to leave the place but we all are handicapped. How can we survive somewhere else?" he added.

"Once a social activist came here and took the sample from the hand-pump and well and it was found that the sample had fluoride. I have back pain since last 20-22 years," said Satyanarayan.

Ingestion of excessive Fluoride, most commonly in drinking water can cause fluorosis which affects the teeth and bone. Moderate amounts lead to dental effects, but long term ingestion of large amounts can lead to potentially severe skeleton problems. (ANI)

