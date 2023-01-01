Locals of Rajouri thank Government for providing road connectivity first time

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): The people from far-flung areas in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their gratitude to the Centre-led BJP government for providing road connectivity up to their residential houses near the Pirpanjal Mountain ranges.

Residents of more than six villages living in higher areas near the Pirpanjal Mountains Ranges thanked the Modi government for providing connectivity with the main Rajouri.

"I want to say that the Centre-led BJP government have emphasised more on providing road connectivity in this area. Before this, you might have heard that a patient hailing from a far-flung area dying on his way to way before reaching the hospital," Aijaz Ahmad local told ANI.

Aijaz added that today you can see a network of roads being constructed in these far-flung areas.

"Today as you have reached the last area of Budhal region in the Pir Panjal area from the headquarters of Rajouri, you might have seen a blacktopped highway. the road is active throughout the year," Aijaz added.



Executive Engineer Public works Department (PWD), (Rural and backward) Department Rajouri Maqbool Hussain told ANI, "we have made a lot of achievements in various sectors in 2022. 27 schemes were approved and work is in progress as far as other schemes are concerned. People living in these areas are pleased with the work of the government."

Hussain said that a record level of 180 kms blacktopping work was done in the Rajouri district in the preceding year.

'We have completed work in 16 schemes. We have also done BT work in other sectors also," Hussain added.

All development works including bridges were built to provide inter-village connectivity in Block Darhal in Rajouri, Hussain added. (ANI)







