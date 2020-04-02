Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The residents of a locality here pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The locality where this incident took place was Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore. A case has been registered against the unidentified people.

Moreover, 12 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

