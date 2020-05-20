Locals pelt stones at police at Delhi-Gurugram border over restriction of movement

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Locals pelted stones at police personnel on Delhi-Gurugram border near Palam Vihar on Wednesday, allegedly after they were not allowed to cross the border into Gurugram.

People were seen gathering in large numbers, flouting social distancing norms and using derogatory language.

Some of them were also recording the incident on their mobile phones.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

