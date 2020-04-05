Locals pelt stones at police in Cuttack's Kesharpur

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 5 (ANI): Locals in Kesharpur, Cuttack, pelted stones at police on Sunday during the complete shutdown imposed in the city.

"Some people pelted stones at police while police personnel were patrolling the area during complete shutdown imposed in Cuttack till 8 pm today. The case has been registered and attempts are being made to arrest those who indulged in this," said Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh.

According to the information available, upon receiving input about gathering of people from a community near a mosque in Kesharpur, a Police team reached there.

However, people soon began to pelt stones as soon as the team reached there. To bring the situation under control, Police had to resort to lathi-charge. (ANI)

