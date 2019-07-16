Locals perform traditional dance as ITBP welcomes back Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The 7th battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) welcomed the 9th batch of pilgrims who returned after successfully completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra here in Mirthi area on Tuesday.

The locals performed the traditional Chholiya dance to welcome the pilgrims.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the annual Yatra via two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Thousands of devotees participate in the Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, Nepal and China.

According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Sikkim. Each batch will comprise of not more than 50 people.

While the Liplekh route passes through a very mountainous area, the fully motorable Nathu La route that opened a few years ago requires minimum walking and will, therefore, help senior citizens participating in the yatra. (ANI)

