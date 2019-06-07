Locals pray for rain in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 7 (ANI): Scores of people residing in Gaya region on Friday offered prayers to Lord Indra for rain in the wake of the water crisis in the region.

Several districts of Bihar are hit by the water crisis and has been declared as drought-ridden.

The devotees began pooja in the wee hours of Friday with a couple of purohits.

"The summer season is making life unbearable for all. We will offer prayers to the Lord for 10 days. We will appease Lord Indra by our prayers. I am sure he will send some respite from the heat," said a local Gunjan Kumar.

The people in Gaya region of the state believes that offering prayers to the Lord will ensure a good rainfall.

On Thursday, Karnataka water resources minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar also held a Parjanya homa (pooja) at Sri Rishya Shringeshwara temple Chikkamagaluru praying for rain. (ANI)